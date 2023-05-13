Girls tennis wins the county championship by sweeping all matches

The girls’ tennis team (11–0 ) won a county championship for the first time as a team on Thursday night.

The Vikes started by winning all three doubles teams, advancing to the finals.

All three doubles teams split sets, as the #3 doubles team, junior Natalie Easley and senior Emily Gwyn, along with the #2 doubles team, senior Lauren Heberlee and junior Meredith Lee, played Walter Johnson. The #1 Doubles team, junior Sydney Merlo and junior Lucia Guiterrez, played Churchill and came out on top. The #1 singles Victoria Alveberg won her first two sets against Poolsillve.

The girls’ tennis team hopes to succeed in regionals and advance to the state games.