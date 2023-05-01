Boys volleyball demolishes Damascus 3–0 on senior night

The boys volleyball team (5–4) demolished the Damascus Hornets (2–8) during their senior night game.

Whitman took an early lead but didn’t get reckless and kept up with their collaborative teamwork. Then, senior Gilad Yarden brought it on his senior night. During his 10-point serving run, he scored three points, including the set winner ending the first set with an impressive 25–9.

Stepping up their game, the Hornets tried to keep up with the Vikes, the Hornets even exceeding Whitman’s lead once. On a winning streak, though, the Vikes were quick to shut them down, senior Assaf Nahoom pulling the team ahead with a strategic hit. With the same impressive first-set serves, senior Gilad Yarden and sophomore Will Swearington continued to rack up even more points, eventually ending the second set 25–18.

With the taste of victory just inches away, the Vikes pushed on for their third and final set. Senior Metheus Gomes contributed some beautiful spikes and served the winning point, ending the third set 25-10, winning the match with straight sets.

The Vikes take another win, ready to face the Blair Blazers (9–0) at Whitman this Monday at 7:00 pm.