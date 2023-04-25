Girls track falls to Churchill; boys track falls to Walter Johnson

Whitman boys and girls track came up short in their meet against the Walter Johnson Wildcats and the Churchill Bulldogs this past Wednesday.

The girls started the meet off strong with a win in the 100-meter sprint. Senior Kambi Chukwuma finished the race in 12.3 seconds. The lady Vikes also excelled in the 2-mile race, where sophomore Kaite Greenwald almost broke the 11-minute mark on her run. But, unfortunately, Whitman could not secure the win over the Bulldogs.

The boys best event was the 3200-meter race when sophomore Mateo Gros-Slovinsky got first place, beating opponents by more than 10 seconds. Whitman got second place in the 4×400 and the 4×800 races. Walter Johnson stacked all the relays with multiple teams, which allowed them to rack up points.

Whitman will try and recover from these losses at the Gator Invitational meet this Saturday.