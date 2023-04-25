Boys volleyball destroys B-CC in straight sets

The boys volleyball team (4–4) defeated the Bethesda Chevy-Chase Barons (1–6) in straight sets, 3–0 Monday.

The Barons had a crushing first set, but despite their attempts to even the score B-CC couldn’t keep up with Whitmans quick scoring. The Vikes put up some strong blocks and were able to shut the Barons down, ending the first set 25–19.

With adrenaline high, the Vikes were able to push an early lead during their second set. Watching the score gap widen, the Barons made attempts to come back. While the attempt was successful, it was also short-lived, the Vikes came back harder and took the second set 25–23.

B-CC had one last attempt to gain a set point. The Barons started the third set strong and took an early lead against the Vikes. But just inches away from victory, Whitman prevailed and pulled ahead. B-CC was not lacking any effort, but Whitman simply pushed back harder to finish the third set 25–23 for a final score of 3–0.

The Vikes look to continue their winning streak during their senior night this Thursday against the Damascus Hornets (1–7).