Girls tennis demolishes B-CC 7–0, wins second consecutive division championship

The girls tennis team (8–0) beat the Bethesda Chevy-Chase Barons (6–2) 7–0 in the Battle of Bethesda on Thursday afternoon to win the division championship.

After Whitman’s big win against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (3–2) on Monday, the Vikes stayed undefeated and demolished the Barons. Senior Victoria Alveberg led the team to the ultimate victory with two set wins with scores of 6–0.

Whitman will hope to remain undefeated as they play the Northwest Jaguars (6–3) on Monday at 3:30 pm with a home-court advantage.