Boys volleyball bounces back against Quince Orchard 3–1

The boys volleyball team (3–4) crushed the Quince Orchard Cougars (1-4) 3–1 in Thursday night’s game.

With consistent control over the ball on offense, Whitman won their first set 25–19. Freshman Luke Roddy’s multiple impressive spikes contributed to the team’s top performance. However, the Cougars took the loss personally and came out for blood at the beginning of the second set. The Vikes got an early lead but lost their momentum and the second set 25–23 to the Cougars.

Fortunately, Whitman found their game and established the same energy they had during their first set. The Vikes came back hard with impressive shots from senior Micah Wagner and junior Naz Napper, who also scored the set winner ending the third set 25–20.

With tensions high, no one held back, and the Cougars came swinging, taking an early lead. While Quince Orchard kept increasing their lead, it seemed like the fourth set was going to the Cougars. However, Whitman made a massive comeback, ripping the win from the Cougars and taking the fourth set point with a close score of 25–22 and a 3–1 win.

The Vikes look ahead, ready to set their record straight at their next home game against the Damascus Hornets (1–7) Thursday the 27th at 7:00 pm.