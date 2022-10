MCPS to expand vegan lunch offerings in school cafeterias By Harper Barnowski MCPS’ Division of Food and Nutrition Services announced plans to introduce new vegan...

Boys soccer edges out Magruder 3–2 By Diego Elorza The boys soccer team (5–3–2) took down the Magruder Colonels (4–6–1) 3–2 on...

Girls soccer blows out Magruder 5–0 By Faiyaad Kamal The girls soccer team (9–1) beat the Magruder Colonels (8–2) on Wednesday night 5–0. The...

Police, security determine alleged “threat of violence” to be non-credible after investigation

October 11, 2022