It’s a good day to belay! 

At Earth Treks climbing gym in Rockville, there’s only one way to go: up. With 45-foot tall bouldering walls, endless climbing routes and hundreds of assorted hand and foot holds, it’s a climber’s paradise. But Earth Treks is more than just a climbing haven — for juniors Luke Kullback, Micah Wagner and Hugo Byrne, the gym became a place for developing their friendship, too.

Although Kullback, Byrne and Wagner each had prior climbing experience, they first started frequenting Earth Treks together shortly before the onset of the pandemic. Since then, they’ve become climbing aficionados. The trio was initially attracted to climbing because they thought it would be an enjoyable way to get stronger as an alternative to traditional lifting, Byrne said.

There are three categories of climbing at most gyms: top roping, lead climbing and bouldering. Each type requires unique skill sets, training and knowledge. The first of the three, top roping, uses a harness and a long safety rope along a 35-40 foot wall while a partner monitors the climber from the ground.

“Top roping requires a ton of muscular endurance,” Byrne said. “I usually get really tired by the end of the climb, but when I’m able to get all the way up, the feeling is awesome.”

All three climbers are extremely experienced in top roping. They trust each other with their lives every time they get on “belay,” which refers to a system of ropes and pulleys that catches climbers if they lose their grip — it only works if the belayer on the ground has properly weighed down the ropes.

The second type of climbing, lead climbing, is also an advanced discipline. More independent than top roping, it requires the climber to clip their rope into a series of supporting loops as they ascend up the wall with no assistance. None of the three have experience in lead climbing, although Kullback hopes to learn in the future.

The last — and most popular — form of gym climbing is bouldering, which consists of scaling a wall no more than 15 feet tall. Climbers don’t have harnesses, so if they fail a challenging climb, they fall back onto a protective mat. The bouldering wall stretches across the back wall of Earth Treks and is scattered with colorful hand and foot holds for climbers to use. However, in order to boulder properly, an athlete can’t use just any holds — they have to use those designated for the specific course they’re attempting, indicated by color.

“[Bouldering] is so much fun,” Kullback said. “I love taking turns trying to get up a tough climb with the guys, and it’s such an exhilarating feeling to be the first to get all the way up.”

Bouldering difficulty is organized by the “V scale,” a grading system of different bouldering routes. Currently, zero is the easiest level and 17 is the most difficult, but the grading system is subject to increase as harder bouldering routes are established. At Earth Treks, the most advanced route is a V12.

Of the three friends, Kullback is the most decorated at bouldering: His personal record is a V7. Byrne and Wagner follow two levels behind, both with PRs of a V5. A V5 is still impressive, however — Byrne and Wagner have spent months practicing bouldering techniques and strengthening their upper and lower bodies as well as their grip to be able to complete these tougher routes.

“It’s a slow process, but the strength that we’ve built has really shown in our bouldering progress,” Luke said. “But when we go a while without climbing, our grip strength goes way down.”

Climbing has been a longtime passion for Kullback and Wagner; in elementary school, Kullback would climb at Earth Treks with his dad, while Wagner constantly scaled the rock walls at his sleepaway camp. When the two became friends in fifth grade, they started climbing together, eventually introducing Byrne to the sport that year.

“Even though I’ve been climbing for a while, it’s never been more enjoyable than recently, since we’re all doing it together,” Kullback said.

Sometimes it’s hard to fit climbing into their busy schedule: Both Kullback and Byrne are on the Whitman boys varsity soccer team, which takes up a large portion of their free time in the fall. However, climbing has some transitive benefits to their other sport, Byrne said.

“It has definitely been huge in muscle building, which has paid off on the soccer field,” Byrne said.

Climbing is no easy feat — the sport requires both muscular and mental endurance. But for the trio, the advantages are worth it. High school can be an incredibly stressful time, and an outlet to decompress is crucial for students, Byrne said.

“Whenever I’m at Earth Treks, I feel completely relaxed,” Byrne said. “I get to clear my head and have a good time with my friends and accomplish something productive.”

The three agree that the one major downside to climbing at a gym is the hefty price. A membership at Earth Treks is about $90 a month, which includes access to the weight room, gym and climbing equipment such as harnesses, climbing shoes and, of course, the walls themselves. Byrne, Kullback and Wagner all purchased their own pairs of climbing shoes when they got serious about the sport, tacking on an additional hundred dollars.

“We all made the investment and got our own shoes,” Kullback said. “They’re expensive, but they’re higher quality than the shoes at Earth Treks, and it’s pretty gross to have to use shoes that other people have worn, even if they clean them.”

The boys still consider climbing a hobby rather than a competitive sport, but the bond they’ve developed while scaling walls is something they’ve come to cherish.

“I would definitely recommend trying climbing out to anyone who wants a fun and new way to get fit,” Wagner said. “It’s brought Hugo, Luke and I together in a really awesome way.”