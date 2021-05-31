B&W Sports Podcast #65: The soaring Hawks + the Clippers and Suns take control
May 31, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel breaks down the weekend’s NBA playoff action, including the Hawks going up 3–1 on the Knicks, the Nets blasting the Celtics, the Clippers and Suns flipping their respective series and more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.