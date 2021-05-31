B&W Sports Podcast #65: The soaring Hawks + the Clippers and Suns take control

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
May 31, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel breaks down the weekend’s NBA playoff action, including the Hawks going up 3–1 on the Knicks, the Nets blasting the Celtics, the Clippers and Suns flipping their respective series and more.