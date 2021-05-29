B&W Sports Podcast #64: The Knicks roll over, the Clippers avert total disaster and Tatum drops 50
May 29, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel recaps Friday night’s NBA playoff action, including the Knicks faltering to the hot shooting Hawks, the Clippers overcoming another dominant performance from Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum carrying the Celtics to a Game 3 victory over the Nets.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
