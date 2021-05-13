B&W Sports Podcast #60: Washington Wizards extravaganza
May 13, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by B&W staff members (and Washington Wizards fans) Rafe Epstein, Jesse Rider and Ethan Wagner to discuss what it’s been like being a Wizards fan this year, their changed feelings on Russell Westbrook, Washington’s playoff expectations, and more.
