B&W Sports Podcast #60: Washington Wizards extravaganza

B%26W+Sports+Podcast+%2360%3A+Washington+Wizards+extravaganza

Greer Vermilye

May 13, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by B&W staff members (and Washington Wizards fans) Rafe Epstein, Jesse Rider and Ethan Wagner to discuss what it’s been like being a Wizards fan this year, their changed feelings on Russell Westbrook, Washington’s playoff expectations, and more.