B&W Sports Podcast #59: Russell Westbrook appreciation + the Heat, Knicks (!!!), Nets and Lakers

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
May 11, 2021

With under a week remaining in the regular season, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel checks in on the NBA, sharing his takes on Russell Westbrook’s historic season, the dangerous Heat, the Knicks’ resurgence, uncertainties surrounding the Nets and Lakers, and more.