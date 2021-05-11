B&W Sports Podcast #59: Russell Westbrook appreciation + the Heat, Knicks (!!!), Nets and Lakers
May 11, 2021
With under a week remaining in the regular season, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel checks in on the NBA, sharing his takes on Russell Westbrook’s historic season, the dangerous Heat, the Knicks’ resurgence, uncertainties surrounding the Nets and Lakers, and more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
