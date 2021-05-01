B&W Sports Podcast #57: Winners and Losers of the 2021 NFL Draft

B%26W+Sports+Podcast+%2357%3A+Winners+and+Losers+of+the+2021+NFL+Draft

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Gabe Schaner
May 1, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and editor for “The Rutabaga” Gabe Schaner dish out their winners and losers of the 2021 NFL Draft, including the Panthers’ spectacular draft, a rough 72 hours for the Packers, the media’s grip on NFL Draft coverage, and much more.