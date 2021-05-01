B&W Sports Podcast #57: Winners and Losers of the 2021 NFL Draft
May 1, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and editor for “The Rutabaga” Gabe Schaner dish out their winners and losers of the 2021 NFL Draft, including the Panthers’ spectacular draft, a rough 72 hours for the Packers, the media’s grip on NFL Draft coverage, and much more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White to expose Whitman's darkest secrets.
What's your favorite song?
Another Night by Mac Miller
