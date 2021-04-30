B&W Sports Podcast #56: NFL Draft first round insta-reactions

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
April 30, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel and business department member Will Vander Wal break down all 32 picks from a chaotic first round of the NFL Draft, including the Bengals passing up Penei Sewell for Ja’Marr Chase, the Eagles trading up for DeVonta Smith, the Bears trading up for Justin Fields, the Patriots landing Mac Jones, and much more.