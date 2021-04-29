B&W Sports Podcast #55: NFL mock draft 1.0
April 29, 2021
With the NFL Draft fast approaching, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel makes his predictions for all 32 first round picks as if he were the GM for each team selecting in the first round.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.