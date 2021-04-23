B&W Sports Podcast #54: The shambled Super League + intriguing NFL Draft questions
April 23, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by print managing editor Tara Davoodi to break down the rapid rise and fall of the European Super League (00:01). Then, Quentin sits down with business department member Will Vander Wal to discuss intriguing NFL Draft questions, including teams with the most at stake, potential Day 3 steals, and much more (23:56).
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
