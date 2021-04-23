B&W Sports Podcast #54: The shambled Super League + intriguing NFL Draft questions

B%26W+Sports+Podcast+%2354%3A+The+shambled+Super+League+%2B+intriguing+NFL+Draft+questions

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
April 23, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel is joined by print managing editor Tara Davoodi to break down the rapid rise and fall of the European Super League (00:01). Then, Quentin sits down with business department member Will Vander Wal to discuss intriguing NFL Draft questions, including teams with the most at stake, potential Day 3 steals, and much more (23:56).