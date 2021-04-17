B&W Sports Podcast #52: The subpar Yankees and excitingly competent Knicks

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
April 17, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel shares some thoughts on the Yankees getting dominated 8-2 by the Rays on Friday evening and the Knicks picking up a hard fought 117-109 victory over the Mavericks the same night behind 44 points from Julius Randle.