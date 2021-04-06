B&W Sports Podcast #49: March Madness recap and superlatives
April 6, 2021
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel, sports editor Gabe Schaner and feature editor Jesse Rider recap Baylor-Gonzaga before giving their favorite teams, players and storylines of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White to expose Whitman's darkest secrets.
What's your favorite song?
Another Night by Mac Miller
Why did you join the Black and White?
I love writing and it's a great way to get involved in the community.
What's your favorite song?
Young Dumb and Broke - Khalid
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.