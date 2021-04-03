B&W Sports Podcast #48: Most intriguing NBA playoff matchups
April 3, 2021
With around 20 games left in the regular season, feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports writer Rafe Epstein discuss the most interesting possible NBA playoff matchups, including Knicks-Nets, Pelicans-Grizzlies, and more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
I've always enjoyed writing and learning new things, so joining the Black and White was a great way to channel those two passions of mine.
What's your favorite song?
Hunter x Hunter Season 5 Outro- Hyori Ittai
