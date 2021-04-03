B&W Sports Podcast #48: Most intriguing NBA playoff matchups

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Rafe Epstein
April 3, 2021

With around 20 games left in the regular season, feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports writer Rafe Epstein discuss the most interesting possible NBA playoff matchups, including Knicks-Nets, Pelicans-Grizzlies, and more.