B&W Sports Podcast #45: March Madness has arrived
March 24, 2021
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sits down with feature editor Jesse Rider, sports editor Gabe Schaner and sports writers Rafe Epstein and Danny Kotelanski to recap an upset-filled first two rounds of March Madness and preview the Sweet Sixteen, as well as the rest of the tournament.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White to expose Whitman's darkest secrets.
What's your favorite song?
Another Night by Mac Miller
Why did you join the Black and White?
Ms. Reynolds (my journalism teacher from last year) made the Black and White seem really cool and fun
What's your favorite song?
Crew by Goldlink (feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy)
Why did you join the Black and White?
I love writing and it's a great way to get involved in the community.
What's your favorite song?
Young Dumb and Broke - Khalid
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.