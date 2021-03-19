B&W Sports Podcast #44: Favorite NFL free agent signings so far

B%26W+Sports+Podcast+%2344%3A+Favorite+NFL+free+agent+signings+so+far

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
March 19, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel shares his favorite NFL free agent acquisitions a few days into free agency, including Trent Williams’ record contract, the Washington Football Team improving on both sides of the ball, and more.