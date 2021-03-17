B&W Sports Podcast #43: Filling out March Madness brackets

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel, Gabe Schaner, and Jesse Rider
March 17, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel is joined by sports editor Gabe Schaner, sports writer Danny Kotelanski and feature editor Jesse Rider. Together, the four fill out their NCAA Tournament brackets.