B&W Sports Podcast #42: The ideal NBA All-Star Weekend

B%26W+Sports+Podcast+%2342%3A+The+ideal+NBA+All-Star+Weekend

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel, Rafe Epstein, and Gabe Schaner
March 9, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel, sports writer Rafe Epstein and sports editor Gabe Schaner discuss events they’d like to add or modify during future NBA All-Star weekends, including a H.O.R.S.E competition, a one-on-one tournament, a rap battle, a better celebrity game and much more.