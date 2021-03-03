B&W Sports Podcast #41: J.J. Watt signs with Arizona Cardinals

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
March 3, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel shares his thoughts on J.J. Watt signing a 2-year, $31 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Listen above to hear about how this affects the Cardinals’ expectations for next season and what the franchise can do to capitalize on Watt’s time in the desert.