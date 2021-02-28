B&W Sports Podcast #40: Ranking Deshaun Watson trade destinations
February 28, 2021
With NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson continuing to express desire to leave the Houston Texans, feature writer Quentin Corpuel and B&W business department member Will Vander Wal rank the different teams Watson could end up with, including the Dolphins, Jets, 49ers and Panthers.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
