B&W Sports Podcast #40: Ranking Deshaun Watson trade destinations

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
February 28, 2021

With NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson continuing to express desire to leave the Houston Texans, feature writer Quentin Corpuel and B&W business department member Will Vander Wal rank the different teams Watson could end up with, including the Dolphins, Jets, 49ers and Panthers.