B&W Sports Podcast #39: NBA All-Star reserves reactions
February 25, 2021
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports writer Rafe Epstein give their takes on the reserves selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game. Listen above for discussion on who they believe should and shouldn’t have made it in both the Eastern and Western conferences.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
I've always enjoyed writing and learning new things, so joining the Black and White was a great way to channel those two passions of mine.
What's your favorite song?
Hunter x Hunter Season 5 Outro- Hyori Ittai
