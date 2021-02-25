B&W Sports Podcast #39: NBA All-Star reserves reactions

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Rafe Epstein
February 25, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports writer Rafe Epstein give their takes on the reserves selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game. Listen above for discussion on who they believe should and shouldn’t have made it in both the Eastern and Western conferences.