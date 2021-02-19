The Black and White Sports Podcast, episode 37: The Carson Wentz reclamation project begins
February 19, 2021
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with B&W business department member Will Vander Wal to discuss Carson Wentz being traded rom the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts. Listen above for what the trade means for Wentz’s future as well as the futures of the Colts and the Eagles.
