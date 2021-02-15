Episode 36: The Black and White Sports Podcast
February 15, 2021
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sits down with sports writer and recent University of Connecticut baseball commit John McGowan to discuss his recruiting process during the COVID-19 pandemic, advice for high school baseball players on how to get seen by coaches in 2021, and how he eventually chose the Huskies when all was said and done.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
To make a difference in my community and an impact on Whitman
What's your favorite song?
Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison
