Episode 36: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and John McGowan
February 15, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sits down with sports writer and recent University of Connecticut baseball commit John McGowan to discuss his recruiting process during the COVID-19 pandemic, advice for high school baseball players on how to get seen by coaches in 2021, and how he eventually chose the Huskies when all was said and done.