Episode 34: The Black and White Sports Podcast

The Tom-pa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl LV champions! Feature writer Quentin Corpuel teamed up with sports editors Gabe Schaner and Andrew Eagle to review the game. Listen above for their analysis of how the Buccaneers managed to dominate the Chiefs on both sides of the ball, as well as discussion on how Tom Brady has officially claimed the title of the NFL’s “G.O.A.T.” and why he will likely keep it forever (0:39).