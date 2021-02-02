Episode 32: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
February 2, 2021

Surprisingly fun Eastern Conference teams, exceptional rookies, the defense-deficient Nets and more: Feature writer Quentin Corpuel discusses what he’s liked (0:22) and disliked (26:53) so far about the NBA season with the first month in the rear view mirror.