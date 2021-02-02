Episode 32: The Black and White Sports Podcast
February 2, 2021
Surprisingly fun Eastern Conference teams, exceptional rookies, the defense-deficient Nets and more: Feature writer Quentin Corpuel discusses what he’s liked (0:22) and disliked (26:53) so far about the NBA season with the first month in the rear view mirror.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.