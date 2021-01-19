Episode 29: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Episode+29%3A+The+Black+and+White+Sports+Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
January 19, 2021

Drew Brees’ last game, high times in Buffalo, a Ravens disappointment and Chad Henne’s one shining moment: feature writer Quentin Corpuel and B&W business department member Will Vander Wal break down an action packed Divisional Round in the NFL.