Episode 29: The Black and White Sports Podcast
January 19, 2021
Drew Brees’ last game, high times in Buffalo, a Ravens disappointment and Chad Henne’s one shining moment: feature writer Quentin Corpuel and B&W business department member Will Vander Wal break down an action packed Divisional Round in the NFL.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
