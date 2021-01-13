Episode 27: The Black and White Sports Podcast

By Quentin Corpuel
January 13, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with Whitman girls varsity soccer coach and history teacher Greg Herbert to discuss what coaching a varsity sport has been like during the pandemic (2:27) before breaking down the state of the Philadelphia Eagles after firing Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson (23:47).

 