Episode 26: The Black and White Sports Podcast
January 13, 2021
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and business department member Will Vander Wal sat down to talk about college and NFL football. Listen above for their reaction to Alabama’s 52-24 domination of Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship and a break down of the action packed Super Wild Card weekend in the NFL.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.