Episode 24: The Black and White Sports Podcast

By Quentin Corpuel
January 9, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports editor Gabe Schaner discuss several burning questions heading into the NFL Playoffs, including the potential effects of COVID-19 and home field advantage, whether the Colts can be competitive against the white-hot Bills, how the Rams could surprise, and more.