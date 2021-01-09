Episode 22: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
January 9, 2021

On a lighthearted — and extremely nostalgic — episode of The B&W Sports Pod, feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with junior Sarah Donner to rank the games on Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort while reminiscing about their experiences playing the two classic video games.