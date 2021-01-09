Episode 21: The Black and White Sports Podcast

By Quentin Corpuel
January 9, 2021

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel previews the playoff scenarios heading into Week 17 of the NFL season. Listen above for his predictions on what the top seven seeds in the AFC and NFC will look like going into Wild Card weekend.