Episode 20: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and B&W business department member Will Vander Wal previewed the 2021 College Football Playoffs. Listen above for their predictions for the Alabama-Notre Dame and Clemson-Ohio State games. Also, stay tuned until the end to hear some exciting news about the B&W Sports Pod.
