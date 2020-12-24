Episode 19: The Black and White Sports Podcast
December 24, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down to discuss the first games of the NBA season. Listen above for his first impressions of all 30 NBA teams after they’ve each played one game.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
