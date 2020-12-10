Episode 17: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
December 10, 2020

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with Mount St. Mary’s basketball and Bowie Baysox play-by-play commentator Adam Pohl to discuss Pohl’s eventful broadcasting career. Listen above for advice to aspiring broadcasters, NCAA Tournament and Minor League Baseball memories, and more.