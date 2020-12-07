Episode 16: The Black and White Sports Podcast
December 7, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and B&W sports editor Gabe Schaner broke down another wild weekend of NFL football. Listen above to hear them discuss the 9–3 (?!) Browns, the white hot Giants, the AFC and NFC playoff races, fantasy football, and share their live reactions to the Washington Football Team’s stunning 23–17 victory over the previously undefeated Steelers.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White to expose Whitman's darkest secrets.
What's your favorite song?
Another Night by Mac Miller
