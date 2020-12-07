Episode 16: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Gabe Schaner
December 7, 2020

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and B&W sports editor Gabe Schaner broke down another wild weekend of NFL football. Listen above to hear them discuss the 9–3 (?!) Browns, the white hot Giants, the AFC and NFC playoff races, fantasy football, and share their live reactions to the Washington Football Team’s stunning 23–17 victory over the previously undefeated Steelers.