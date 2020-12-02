Episode 15: The Black and White Sports Podcast (Emergency Edition)

Episode+15%3A+The+Black+and+White+Sports+Podcast+%28Emergency+Edition%29

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
December 2, 2020

On the first emergency edition of the B&W Sports Pod, feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with B&W business member Will Vander Wal to discuss the stunning John Wall-Russell Westbrook trade and its implication for the Rockets, Wizards and the rest of the NBA.