Episode 12: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Gabe Schaner
November 23, 2020

 

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports editor Gabe Schaner sat down to recap Week 11 of the NFL season. Listen above for their takes on Patrick Mahomes’ MVP candidacy, the reeling Ravens, the Packers-Colts matchup, and more.