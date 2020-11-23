Episode 12: The Black and White Sports Podcast
November 23, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports editor Gabe Schaner sat down to recap Week 11 of the NFL season. Listen above for their takes on Patrick Mahomes’ MVP candidacy, the reeling Ravens, the Packers-Colts matchup, and more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White to expose Whitman's darkest secrets.
What's your favorite song?
Another Night by Mac Miller
