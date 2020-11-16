Episode 10: The Black and White Sports Podcast

Episode+10%3A+The+Black+and+White+Sports+Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
November 16, 2020

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel broke down his “Super Bowl Contender Pyramid” after Week 10 of the NFL season. Listen above for his thoughts on the wild Bills-Cardinals ending, the improving Colts and the struggling Ravens, along with concluding ideas about the implications of the Oklahoma Thunder trading Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns.