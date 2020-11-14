Episode 9: The Black and White Sports Podcast
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with Zing Gee, a sportswriter and multimedia executive for Harvard University’s news site “The Crimson.” Corpuel and Gee discussed Gee’s sportswriting career, advice for aspiring sportswriters, the NBA Draft and tips on how to navigate the college admissions process.
