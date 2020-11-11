Episode 8: The Black and White Sports Podcast

By Quentin Corpuel, Gabe Schaner
November 11, 2020

Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with B&W sports editor Gabe Schaner to preview Week 10 of the NFL season. Listen above for game predictions along with Corpuel and Schaner’s take on the state of the Super Bowl contenders, an imminent shootout between the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals, a struggling Seattle Seahawks defense and the helpless Los Angeles Chargers.