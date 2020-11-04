Episode 7: The Black and White Sports Podcast
November 4, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel previews Week 9 of the NFL season with score predictions and important storylines to watch, including the AFC’s Super Bowl contenders, the exciting Dolphins-Cardinals matchup and the potential Patriots-Jets dumpster fire of a Monday Night Football game.
