Episode 6: The Black and White Sports Podcast
November 2, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel recaps Week 8 of the NFL season with five big storylines. Listen above for his take on what’s to come, including predictions for the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.
