Episode 5: The Black and White Sports Podcast
October 31, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel sat down with Noah Frank, a journalist who has held several different jobs in sports media ranging from Washington Nationals social media manager to PA announcer for Major League Lacrosse. Listen above for remarks on Frank’s journalism career, the 2020 MLB season, and advice for young and aspiring journalists.
