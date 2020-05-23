Creativity is contagious: A showcase of student artwork

Senior Georgie Hammond enrolled in ceramics her freshman year just to get her art credit, but she ended up really enjoying the class. Her ceramics teacher, Wendy Kleiner, recommended Hammond continue taking the course. Now a senior, Hammond has taken ceramics all four years of high school and is in AP Ceramics.

In ceramics, most pieces are either sculptures or thrown on a wheel. Compared to her peers, Hammond spends a lot more time using the wheel. Her pieces are mostly functional; she specializes in bowls and vases.

Hammond gives away many of her pieces to family members but also has sold several of her pieces to Whitman families. At last year’s Whitman art show, Hammond sold one of her bowls for $75.

“In ceramics, there are so many different things you can do with a piece,” Hammond said. “Every step of the process there’s an opportunity to make it more unique.”