Veteran families find community in Bethesda

Off the coast of Oman at 3 a.m., Colonel John Hackel and his fellow Marines were up and ready for a long day of training in the desert. They accounted for their weapons, vehicles, radios, food and water before leaving the ship they had been living on and cruised toward shore on a smaller boat — all before sunrise. With no one around for dozens of miles, the platoon spent 12 hours rehearsing maneuvers, testing out armed vehicles and practicing communication signals. It was a perfect birthday for Hackel, he said.

The fact that it was Hackel’s birthday was not what made the day great. It wasn’t the training or the location either. What made the day great was sharing it with his platoon, he said, and the intense sense of community that every marine experiences.

“You’re with these guys that you spent weeks and weeks and weeks of day, morning, noon and night with,” Hackel said. “They’re your brothers.”

It’s just one of the many memorable moments Hackel recalls from active duty, but there were also many difficulties of serving in the military while balancing his family life, he said.

After graduating from the Naval Academy in 1994, Hackel spent 25 years in the United States Marine Corps. During that time, he went to law school through a Marine Corps program called the Law Education Program, was stationed all over the world and began his family. He married his wife Kristin in 2000 and had two children: sophomore Nathan Hackel and eighth grade student Davis Hackel.

According to Hackel, relationships when one partner is in the military need to be unwavering since families must move a lot and can be separated for long periods of time. One of the most difficult parts of being a military member, Hackel said, is helping your spouse find a job while frequently moving around. Luckily, his wife is a nurse practitioner, which is a relatively sought-after job regardless of location, Hackel said.

The constant moving around was much easier before Hackel’s family started to grow, he said. His mindset toward moving shifted once his kids were born.

“Suddenly we had to start thinking about other things, not just what types of houses we’d want to live in, but schools and places where kids would be safe,” Hackel said.

The Hackel family moved to Bethesda in 2017, after Hackel began working at the Pentagon. Nathan was a freshman at the time, and even though Nathan had moved three times before, it was still a difficult process. He had some trouble finding his place at Whitman, he said, but after joining different teams he has now found a group of friends.

“It’s tough having to just uproot your life and start over in a new place,” Nathan said.

Despite the hardship of adjusting to a new community in Japan as well as Florida, travel has been one of Nathan’s favorite parts of being a military kid, he said.

“I got to live in Japan and travel the world,” Nathan said. “It was awesome being able to see all the different cultures.”

Hackel is grateful for how the Whitman community has taken in his family, he said. He usually sees other Whitman parents at school events like water polo games or swim meets. Nathan and his dad have found a greater community at Whitman because of its large size compared to the other schools Nathan has gone to, some of which had graduating classes of about 100 students.

“It’s been good to meet these amazing people,” Hackel said. “I can see why their kids are decent people: because they’re reflections of their folks.”

Nathan believes that his parents may be a bit stricter than other parents, but it’s nothing makes his household different than that of most other students.

“They expect a bit more respect from you,” Nathan said. “It’s not as different as people expect.”