Veteran families find community in Bethesda

January 30, 2020
Whitman parent veterans have completed years of rigorous training, been stationed across the world and formed lifelong relationships with fellow servicemen. When three veterans reflected on their time in the military, they kept thinking back to the communities that supported them during their time in service: their families.
Fifty-six percent of enlisted military personnel in the U.S. are married, and 36% of those married members have children while they’re still active duty members, according to America’s Promise Alliance.
“When we talk about being in the Army, we should talk about the families in the Army, not the individual,” Colonel James McKee said.
In the D.C. area, many people work at the Pentagon or other government agencies, giving the area a “military town” atmosphere. Most people in the area are very supportive of those in the military or any government service jobs, Lieutenant Paul Krush said. This makes Bethesda a welcoming environment for military families, including the families of Krush, McKee and Colonel John Hackel.
Off the coast of Oman at 3 a.m., Colonel John Hackel and his fellow Marines were up and ready for a long day of training in the desert. They accounted for their weapons, vehicles, radios, food and water before leaving the ship they had been living on and cruised toward shore on a smaller boat — all before sunrise. With no one around for dozens of miles, the platoon spent 12 hours rehearsing maneuvers, testing out armed vehicles and practicing communication signals. It was a perfect birthday for Hackel, he said.
The fact that it was Hackel’s birthday was not what made the day great. It wasn’t the training or the location either. What made the day great was sharing it with his platoon, he said, and the intense sense of community that every marine experiences.
“You’re with these guys that you spent weeks and weeks and weeks of day, morning, noon and night with,” Hackel said. “They’re your brothers.”
It’s just one of the many memorable moments Hackel recalls from active duty, but there were also many difficulties of serving in the military while balancing his family life, he said.
After graduating from the Naval Academy in 1994, Hackel spent 25 years in the United States Marine Corps. During that time, he went to law school through a Marine Corps program called the Law Education Program, was stationed all over the world and began his family. He married his wife Kristin in 2000 and had two children: sophomore Nathan Hackel and eighth grade student Davis Hackel.
According to Hackel, relationships when one partner is in the military need to be unwavering since families must move a lot and can be separated for long periods of time. One of the most difficult parts of being a military member, Hackel said, is helping your spouse find a job while frequently moving around. Luckily, his wife is a nurse practitioner, which is a relatively sought-after job regardless of location, Hackel said.
The constant moving around was much easier before Hackel’s family started to grow, he said. His mindset toward moving shifted once his kids were born.
“Suddenly we had to start thinking about other things, not just what types of houses we’d want to live in, but schools and places where kids would be safe,” Hackel said.
The Hackel family moved to Bethesda in 2017, after Hackel began working at the Pentagon. Nathan was a freshman at the time, and even though Nathan had moved three times before, it was still a difficult process. He had some trouble finding his place at Whitman, he said, but after joining different teams he has now found a group of friends.
“It’s tough having to just uproot your life and start over in a new place,” Nathan said.
Despite the hardship of adjusting to a new community in Japan as well as Florida, travel has been one of Nathan’s favorite parts of being a military kid, he said.
“I got to live in Japan and travel the world,” Nathan said. “It was awesome being able to see all the different cultures.”
Hackel is grateful for how the Whitman community has taken in his family, he said. He usually sees other Whitman parents at school events like water polo games or swim meets. Nathan and his dad have found a greater community at Whitman because of its large size compared to the other schools Nathan has gone to, some of which had graduating classes of about 100 students.
“It’s been good to meet these amazing people,” Hackel said. “I can see why their kids are decent people: because they’re reflections of their folks.”
Nathan believes that his parents may be a bit stricter than other parents, but it’s nothing makes his household different than that of most other students.
“They expect a bit more respect from you,” Nathan said. “It’s not as different as people expect.”
Colonel James McKee had strong familial ties to the military with his father and father’s brothers all serving in the army. While at Syracuse University, McKee spent one weekend a month and two continuous weeks a year in a National Guard unit. This program, and his family history, influenced his decision to enlist in the Army infantry in 1989, he said.
After college, McKee spent 23 years of active duty service in the Army before retiring in 2016. He served all around the world, completing four combat tours and two peacekeeping tours. Mckee spent 13 of his service years in Germany with his family.
During their time in Germany, McKee and his family struggled with being so far away from home, he said. They had trouble keeping in touch with their family members, making them feel isolated.
“It was very, very hard,” McKee said. “You really kind of lose connection with your family and your cousins and where you grew up, but at the same time that’s what you’ve been trained to do.”
Mckee’s daughter, junior Livia McKee, lived in Germany three times in Wurzburg, Mainz and Wiesbaden and regularly moved before ending up at Whitman. Although at times difficult, the constant traveling has taught her important skills like adaptability, she said.
But having a deployed parent can be hard, she said.
“You don’t get to interact with your parents as much, and sometimes that can feel awkward when it’s like, ‘oh they weren’t there for that,’” Livia said. “He was sad when he missed his son’s graduation or missed a performance in the choir, even though those performances as little kids were probably awful.”
McKee believes that he has raised his kids in a different way than most other parents in the Whitman community. His kids learned independence early on from going to school in Germany. Their school day ended at noon, so after that, the rest of the day was theirs. This taught them independence, Mckee said, whether it was taking the bus by themselves or finishing their homework alone.
McKee is grateful for how the Whitman community has helped his family adjust to living here.
“So many teachers have been so welcoming,” he said. “The parents — whether it was on the diving team, the wrestling team, the JV football team, the field hockey team or the lacrosse team — are just all super.”
With multiple grandparents serving, joining the military always seemed like a viable future for Paul Krush.
Toward the end of high school, Krush knew he wanted to commit to some sort of service, and because his grandfather went to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, he applied there and ultimately accepted the school’s admission offer.
After graduating from the academy in 1990, Krush was stationed in Jacksonville as a supply officer in the Helicopter Squadron. He served five years of active duty from 1990 to 1995, spending all of his time in Jacksonville.
Now a software engineer, Krush believes his time in the military had a tremendous impact on the way he approaches his job, he said.
“The memories, the camaraderie, the great friends, the learning of self discipline and being part of a team is everything that tends to help you do well in a career,” Krush said. “They’re all things you can learn in the military.”
Krush has also found that his military experience influences his interactions with other people because it taught him how to relate to a wide variety of people and respect different viewpoints. This is something anybody in the military learns because members must work closely with people from all over the country with many different ideologies, he said.
Krush grew up in southern Maryland and his wife, Stacy, is from Bethesda, so after his service they decided to move to his wife’s hometown to start their family.
Krush’s daughter, senior Anna Krush, didn’t have a similar upbringing to Nathan and Livia, because her dad was retired by the time she was born, but she still feels connected to the culture and traditions associated with the Navy. The Krush family visits the Naval Academy regularly, where Anna has witnessed the camaraderie and relationships firsthand.
“We learned about the traditions and got in on things like the Navy-Army game,” Anna said. “When we go to the football games, my dad’s class always has a tailgate, and so does every class before the game. There are so many people that just come back to the academy. It’s so entrenched in tradition.”
Anna loves many things about the military, including the community and tradition, and said if it weren’t for her severe peanut allergy, she might have followed in her father’s and her great grandfather’s footsteps and applied to the Naval Academy.
Out of the many lessons Krush learned while in the military, one of the most important and unexpected ones was how to be a better parent, he said.
“In the military, you’re part of something that’s bigger than yourself,” Krush said. “That’s kind of the same thing with being a parent when you put your needs aside to deal with what your family needs.”
